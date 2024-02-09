Officers exchanged gunfire with a man Friday night in Southeast, near the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site.

According to D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, the incident took place in an area where she said the community had asked for officers to patrol -- an alleyway behind several apartments in the 1400 block of Bangor Street.

Around 6:30 p.m., Chief Smith said that the department received a call reporting the shots fired.

Undercover officers exchange gunfire with man near historic site in Southeast

The officers, Smith said, were in plain clothes, and they were wearing bodyworn cameras as part of D.C. Police's newly-launched program, which places officers on the streets of high crime areas.

Smith said the officers involved in this incident tried to make contact with the suspect in an apartment courtyard.

That's when Smith said the man took off running and fired a gun at the officers, who then fired back at him.

"It is unfortunate someone assumes it's okay to shoot at our officers when we're trying to proactively prevent crime we've heard from our community members in this particular area," Smith said during a press conference near the scene.

The police department has not disclosed where the man was shot or how many times he was shot or exactly how many officers were involved. Smith did say, however, that a gun was recovered in the area where the shots were fired.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.