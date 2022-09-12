Unclaimed winning Virginia lottery ticket worth over $250K set to expire Monday

Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery officials say a winning ticket worth over $250,000 is set to expire Monday. The Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing for a $258,000 jackpot. In Virginia, winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

That means this winning ticket will become worthless at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12.

The winning ticket was bought at the Giant Food at 317 Worth Avenue in Stafford.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 10-21-27-29-38.

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately or present the winning ticket to a Virginia Lottery customer service center or prize zone.

Unclaimed prizes go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.