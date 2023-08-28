UNC Chapel Hill large police presence after reports of shot fired, 'armed, dangerous person' on or near campus

article

The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill is under lockdown after reports of at least one shot fired on campus, just after 1 p.m.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the school sent out an alert saying, "Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows."

A local NBC station reported there was a massive presence of police and emergency vehicles near the Caudill Labs building on South Road.

There were earlier reports that a suspect was in custody, but at 2:35 p.m., UNC Police released an image of an Asian man in a gray shirt who was identified as a person of interest.

"This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911," the post read.

They ask anyone who sees the person of interest to keep their distance, put their safety first and call 911.

Alert Carolina sent a message just before 2:30 p.m. saying the suspect is still at large.

The Daily Tar Heel, a student-run paper, reported that one of the lanes on Interstate 40 has been closed, and some campus buildings are being evacuated.

The situation is evolving, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.