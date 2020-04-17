‘Unavoidable’ some nursing home residents will contract COVID-19, says MD health official after report of Sagepoint outbreak

Maryland health leaders say that even though aggressive measures are in place to mitigate the impact of corornavirus outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities it is unavoidable that some residents will contract COVID-19.

At a press conference on Friday, Dr. Howard Haft, the Executive Director at Maryland Primary Care Program with the Maryland Department of Health, spoke with reporters outside of the Charles County Government Building in La Plata.

The press conference came after FOX 5 spoke with a staff member at Sagepoint Senior Living Services, a nursing home facility in Charles County, who told us she is aware of more than 90 residents and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, including herself.

At the press conference, Haft said nursing home residents are extremely vulnerable to the virus and said that the state has seen more than 200 outbreaks in the last month with the majority of those occurring at skilled nursing facilities. He outlined the preventative measures being take at nursing home facilities across that state but said no action would be completely effective at eliminating the coronavirus threat.

"There will be people who get coronavirus at skilled nursing facilities -- that's unavoidable. Even with the greatest precaution and even with the most intense supervision, it's a disease that spreads so easily," he said.

"We can do things to mitigate that impact and I believe that's what's happening here and now in this County," Haft added. "I'm going to make it my business every day to check in here in the County and make sure that every one of the facilities is doing absolutely the best that they can -- and I'm confident that they will do that."

Joyce Riggs, spokeperson for Sagepoint, said the facility has been transparent regarding its actions to mitigate the spread of the virus. Riggs said the first resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Sagepoint on March 30. She said the facility worked with local and state officials to make sure guidelines were being followed correctly. Riggs said she believes the facility has gone "above and beyond" when communicating with family members regarding COVID-19 cases at the facility.

Neither Haft nor Riggs would release the total number of COVID-19 cases at Sagepoint nor would they confirm the information in FOX 5's report. Riggs said all COVID-19 data from the facility has been reported to the Maryland Department of Health.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard asked Haft if he felt Sagepoint was understaffed and if the workers were overwhelmed. Haft said he believed the facility was at or above the staffing requirements. "In terms of overwhelmed, I think we're all overwhelmed by this," he said. "I don't think anyone of us can say this is not an overwhelming situation."