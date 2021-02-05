Unauthorized person ‘gained access’ to Joint Base Andrews, officials say

An investigation is underway after an incident at a Maryland military base that houses Air Force One.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A spokesman for Joint Base Andrews issued the following statement to FOX 5 on Friday:

"An unauthorized individual gained access to Joint Base Andrews. The incident is under investigation."

According to Military.com, the incident happened Thursday. It is unclear if the person is in custody or how far onto the base they made it.

Advertisement

The spokesman said the Air Force Office of Special Investigations is lead on the investigation.