UMD student says cell phone peered into women’s bathroom stall while she was inside

A University of Maryland student told police someone with a cell phone used the device to peer into a bathroom stall she was occupying at a building on campus.

The incident was reported Thursday around 7 p.m. by a female student at the Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center at College Park.

The student told police was in a bathroom stall inside a second-floor restroom when someone holding a cell phone tried to use the device to look inside.

The student left the bathroom. No injuries were reported.

The University of Maryland Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-405-3555 or submit a tip online.