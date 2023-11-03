UMD business fraud prevention seminar aims to curb online financial crimes

Law enforcement and the University of Maryland are working to curb online financial crimes.

The school's Justice for Fraud Victims Project, a club that offers victims of fraud in the D.C. region pro bono forensic accounting and examination support, held a business fraud prevention seminar Friday to address the rising trend of financial crimes against businesses.

The seminar featured presentations from the Prince George's County Police Department, the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Federal Trade Commission.

The conference addressed business email compromises, mortgage wire transfer frauds, bank account takeovers, ransomware attacks, invoice fraud, identity theft apartment rental scams, embezzlement, and mail fraud.