University of Maryland bans vigil for Gaza victims on Hamas attack anniversary

As the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel approaches, the University of Maryland has announced it will not permit student groups to hold on-campus demonstrations on Oct. 7, citing security concerns.

This decision follows a request from a pro-Palestinian student group to reserve a spot for a vigil commemorating Palestinian victims of the war in Gaza.

The announcement was made in a letter from University of Maryland President Darryll Pines, who informed students and the campus community that only university-sponsored events would be allowed on Oct. 7, "out of an abundance of caution."

The group, Students for Justice in Palestine, had reserved McKeldin Mall at the center of campus for their event.

In response, the group posted that they "will not back down" and intend to recognize the anniversary. However, they did not specify whether they would attempt to hold their event despite the university's policy.

The Jewish Student Union expressed support for the decision, stating they were "reassured" by the university's stance.

Opinions among students vary.

Some believe the event should proceed on First Amendment grounds, while others expressed concern that an on-campus rally on Oct. 7 could lead to more hate speech and anti-Semitism against Jewish students.

"Last year they got together and talked about it, but this year I haven’t heard much," one student commented.

Another student, who identified as Jewish, said, "Yes, people are definitely talking about it. It’s definitely a big subject."

A third student added, "When there’s a lot of people, it’s difficult for the university to handle, but I think they could still make it work, so the students are able to speak up for their own purpose."

FOX 5 reached out to the Maryland Students for Justice in Palestine for comment, but they have not responded.

Both U.S. Senate candidates from Maryland, Republican Larry Hogan, and Democrat Angela Alsobrooks, have voiced their support for UMD’s decision.

Ron Halber, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, also supports the decision.

"Tens of thousands of emails to the administration, and usually when something like that happens, Jewish leadership calls on people to do it," he said. "This didn’t require any such prodding given the moral repugnance and outrage the Jewish community and myself felt."

The University System of Maryland has adopted a similar policy statewide, banning independent groups from holding demonstrations.

In its letter, the system emphasized that they are doing everything within its power and the law to protect students' rights to free expression while ensuring their safety and right to an education free from harassment, threats, and violence.

Check out the full response from the Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Maryland below: