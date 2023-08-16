A routine Uber pick up turned violent over the weekend in D.C. after shots rang out and a driver was caught in the crossfire

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the driver told her he was near the Cathedral of St. Matthew, about a block from Connecticut Avenue, when suddenly his SUV was sprayed with bullets.

Both of the passengers inside took cover. Neither were injured. The driver sustained some minor injuries due to the broken glass.

The terrifying moments were caught on video by the Uber driver's vehicle cameras. The driver can be seen ducking and a weapon being fired can be seen through the rear window. The driver told FOX 5 that he left Iraq because of the war, yet he feels like he's back in a war zone when in D.C. He told Alnwick that he is not able to work because of the damage to his vehicle and because of his nerves. He showed Alnwick several bullet holes in his windshield.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Uber sprayed with bullets in DC; driver who left Iraq says city feels like war zone

A police report says witnesses told officers that at least six gunshots were fired from an SUV with tinted windows. Police say one person outside the vehicle was shot in the back. At least two vehicles in the area were also struck by bullets.

Officers say the SUV was silver in color and was last seen traveling northbound in the north alley of 1200 St. Matthews Court in the northwest. The victim's condition is not known.

The shooting remains under investigation.