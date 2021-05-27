Uber Eats driver’s vehicle struck by large limb after he dropped off meal

An Uber Eats driver escaped a large limb falling onto his car after he dropped off a meal in a Kensington neighborhood Thursday night.

READ MORE: Severe storms sweep through DC region

The vehicle was moving when the limb fell on it.

Initially, the driver was stuck in the car when the limb fell, but fire officials say he was able to free himself.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The driver, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries during the incident in the 3400 block of Farragut Road.

Advertisement

Fire officials have not indicated what may have caused the limb to fall.