Uber Eats driver’s vehicle struck by large limb after he dropped off meal

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Montgomery County
Limb crushes Uber Eats driver vehicle in Kensington

An Uber Eats driver escaped with only minor injuries after a large limb fell on his vehicle in Kensington Thursday night. Courtesy: Jasper Boers

KENSINGTON, Md. - An Uber Eats driver escaped a large limb falling onto his car after he dropped off a meal in a Kensington neighborhood Thursday night.

The vehicle was moving when the limb fell on it.

Initially, the driver was stuck in the car when the limb fell, but fire officials say he was able to free himself.

The driver, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries during the incident in the 3400 block of Farragut Road.

Fire officials have not indicated what may have caused the limb to fall.