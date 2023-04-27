Uber driver carjacked in northwest DC

Police are investigating after they say an Uber driver was carjacked in northwest D.C.

The carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Authorities say two armed suspects forced the ride-hail driver from his vehicle. One of the gunmen drove off in his car while the other followed behind in a red sedan.

They drove only about a half block before they abandoned the Uber driver’s vehicle. Both then fled in the sedan. The driver was able to recover his vehicle but said the gunman stole items from inside.

Investigators say the suspects may be connected to an armed robbery that happened around 12:20 a.m. near 8th and Florida Avenue.