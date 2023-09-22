Watch live: UAW president expected to announce more striking plants Friday

The deadline for significant progress between United Auto Workers and the Big Three is almost here.

UAW President Shawn Fain set noon Friday as a deadline for that progress with Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors or more workers will join the picket line.

Fain is expected to announce which facilities will be next to strike during an update at 10 a.m. Friday. Watch live above.

A similar format was followed last week when Fain announced the first plants to strike a couple of hours before the deadline that started the strike. The union is participating in a stand-up strike, meaning that only some members are striking, but more may be added as negotiations continue.

Currently, employees at Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, and the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri are striking.

The strike started after automakers and the union failed to reach a contract deal.

The union initially was asking for a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, the tier system removed, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands. However, the union said it is now willing to accept a pay raise percentage in the mid-30s.

Counteroffers have been passed back and forth between the Big Three and UAW. All three automakers have offered raises that are around 20%.

As the strike enters week two, the ripple effect is being felt.

On the same day that the strike started, Ford temporarily laid off 600 employees at Michigan Assembly. The automaker said the laid-off workers are part of departments that can't do their jobs while final assembly and paint workers are on strike.

This week, GM and Stellantis also announced layoffs.

GM laid off around 2,000 workers at its Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas, while Stellantis laid off 68 employees at a machining plant in Ohio and will likely lay off an estimated 300 other workers at factories in Indiana.