U.S. Capitol to resume dome tours led by members of Congress this month

As part of the phased reopening of the United States Capitol to visitors, dome tours led by a member of Congress will resume on April 25.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Dome tours will continue to be handled by Capitol Visitor Center Visitor Services and visitor guides will lead all tours into the dome. A member of Congress must personally accompany each dome tour.

Capitol officials note that dome tours are physically challenging and strenuous. The member and tour participants must climb over 300 steps in single file to reach the top of the dome and these steps consist of a series of steep, narrow, spiral, curved and irregularly spaced landings and stairs.

The Office of Attending Physician strongly advises that all persons with heart, back, neck, knee, acrophobia (a fear of heights) or breathing problems, as well as those with difficulty in bending, or with any disability that may prevent them from walking unaided (cane, walker, etc.) should not go on a dome tour.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: US Capitol set to partially reopen for guided tours March 28

Capitol Visitor Services will begin taking dome tour reservations on April 11. All dome tours are scheduled on a first-available basis and reservations must be made by calling 202-593-1762.

The maximum dome tour group size is seven guests, plus the member of Congress and a Visitor Services Guide. Dome tours are offered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. with one tour per hour.

No one under the age of 10 years old is an appropriate candidate for participating in a dome tour. In addition, children may not be carried on a dome tour; parents/guardians must have both hands free at all times.

Each member of Congress is limited to no more than one dome tour reservation per day.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

For further questions regarding dome tours, contact Visitor Services at 202-593-1762 or the Office of the Sergeant at Arms at (202) 225-2456.