U. of Maryland cancels Italy study abroad programs over coronavirus

Flagship universities in Maryland and North Carolina have canceled study abroad programs in Italy and are working to bring students home amid the continuing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The University of Maryland suspended programs in Italy and told students to return home after the Centers for Disease Control raised its coronavirus warning level.

The flagship College Park campus has 136 students studying in Italy.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also expanded restrictions on nonessential university-affiliated travel to Italy and canceled spring semester study abroad programs in Italy.

Italian officials said Sunday the nation's coronavirus infections jumped 40% to 1,576 and deaths of infected people to 34.