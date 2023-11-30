U-Haul truck crashes into water below Baltimore-Washington Parkway

A U-Haul truck drove off the road and crashed into the water below the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Hanover Thursday morning.

The crash happened along the northbound lanes of the Parkway near I-195.

Images from SKYFOX show the truck overturned on its side.

It appears the vehicle drove down an embankment in between the highway and an exit ramp into Stony Run, a small creek that passes under the road.

The driver of the truck was rescued and is expected to survive.. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Drivers can expect delays in the area throughout the morning. FOX 5's Taylor Grends says use I-95 northbound as an alternative.