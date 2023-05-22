U-Haul driver arrested, charged after crashing truck into security barriers near White House: police

Authorities say a man is under arrest and faces charges after he crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square near the White House Monday.

The collision happened just before 10:00 p.m. near 16th Street. There were no injuries to any law enforcement or White House personnel.

Streets and walkways in the area were closed off while police investigated.

The incident prompted the evacuation at The Hay-Adams hotel on 800 block of 16th Street.

The driver was arrested by United States Park Police and faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

Cell phone video shot at the scene showed the truck crashing into the barriers. Law enforcement recovered a red, white, and black Nazi flag from the vehicle. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says a backpack and a notebook were also removed.

The man has not yet been identified.