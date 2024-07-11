Tyra Banks heads to DC with "Smize & Dream" ice-cream shop

Tyra Banks is opening her first-ever ice-cream shop "Smize & Dream" in Washington, D.C.

The top model, host, and business owner started her ice-cream company, Smize Cream, five years ago. "Smize" is one of Banks' coined terms for "smiling with your eyes." She currently has a mobile stand in Dubai and a package store in Los Angeles.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 02: Model Tyra Banks hosts the grand opening of her new ice cream shop SMiZE Cream on July 2, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

According to AXIOS, the frozen custard store will be a pop-up located in the Woodley Park area near the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The store is set to open its doors to customers on Friday, July 19.

The new logo represents a family filled with dreams along with a small tweak to the name as a reminder to never forget why they exist. The new D.C. shop is part of a rebrand of "SMiZe & DREAM," a company that empowers local youth.