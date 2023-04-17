Two-year-old revived with Narcan in Manassas

A two-year-old was revived with Narcan after overdosing Friday in Manassas, police say.

Officials responded to a residence in the 9400 block of Blackhawk Court around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning for reports of an unresponsive two-year-old male. First responders administered Narcan to the toddler, then transported the child to a local hospital.

Police say two women were inside the residence who were wanted out of Prince William, Warren, and Fairfax Counties. Ashley Polzer, 33, of Prince William County and Savannah Jones, 26, of Manassas Park were arrested on multiple charges.

Manassas Park Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence. The investigation is ongoing.