D.C. Health rolled out a new harm reduction vending machine pilot project Tuesday. The machines offer several self-care products, ranging from hygiene and wellness to lifesaving tools for opioid overdose prevention.

"Harm reduction vending machines will provide access to Narcan, fentanyl test strips, personal biohazard disposable containers, hygiene kits, wound care kits, COVID test kits, male and female condoms, and later during implantation HIV home test kits," said Angela Woods Chief Operating Officer with Family and Medical Counseling Services.

The pilot program is geared toward evaluating the positive impact these products have on the wellbeing of vulnerable residents, including the homeless, who are at risk of drug overdoses and diseases.

These machines will be available to the public on Monday, April 10.




