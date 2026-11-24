The Brief Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead following a shooting in West Virginia. Police said that the victims, a 75-year-old man and woman, and a 47-year-old woman, were family members. Troopers and officers conducted an extensive search for a suspect who fled the scene.



Three people were found dead in a West Virginia home Monday night after a shooting, authorities said.

What we know:

West Virginia State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to Lisa Lane in Kearneysville at approximately 6:25 p.m. following a report of a shooting. They arrived to find two elderly people and a woman dead inside a home. All three had gunshot wounds.

West Virginia State police said shots were fired from inside and outside of the house. The one-story, single-family home had holes from the bullets that tore through the walls.

Police said that the victims, a 75-year-old man and woman, and a 47-year-old woman, were family members.

A person familiar with the crime scene and family believes the target was the older couple’s granddaughter. The woman was home at the time but was not injured.

Buddy Grove, a relative of one of the victims, said his family was not holding up well.

Police believe they are looking for a single suspect.

Neighbors said they saw a silver Scion with LED headlights fleeing the scene. Troopers and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area for the suspect who fled.

Investigators have not shared whether they have established a motive for the murders.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call West Virginia State Police.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Triple Shooting Lisa Lane in Kearneysville