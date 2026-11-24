Image 1 of 3 ▼ Olivia Mason, 31, (left) and Tony Black, 21, arrested for impersonating law enforcement

The Brief Two people were arrested for impersonating law enforcement officers in Leesburg. Police said one of the suspects was carrying a BB gun and wearing a tactical vest with a United States Marshals patch. Anyone who may have come into contact with the suspects while they were impersonating officers is urged to call Leesburg police.



Two people were arrested Monday for impersonating law enforcement officers in Leesburg, police said.

What we know:

Police responded to the 900 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE on Nov. 23 around 4 p.m. for a report of a person carrying a firearm and wearing items associated with law enforcement.

Officers arrived to find two people, identified as Olivia Mason, 31, and Tony Black, 21, both from Leesburg.

Black was found to be wearing a tactical vest that showed a United States Marshals patch. He was also carrying a BB gun in a holster, police said. Handcuffs, knives and two-way radios were found on the suspects.

Both Mason and Black told responding officers that they were affiliated with multiple law enforcement agencies. Police said Black assaulted one of the officers during the incident.

Black was arrested and charged with assault on an officer, impersonating an officer, obstruction of justice and unlawful wearing of a police uniform.

Mason was charged with impersonating an officer and providing a false identity.

Both were taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. Black is being held without bond and Mason was released on bond, officials said.

Anyone who suspects they may have encountered Black or Mason while they were impersonating officers is urged to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.