article

The Brief A 60-year-old Rockville woman has died four days after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veirs Mill Road in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police identified the victim as Jinhuai Bai, who was hit by a westbound Toyota Corolla near Centerhill Street on the night of Monday, Nov. 23, after walking from a bus stop. The driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 240-773-6620.



A 60-year-old Rockville woman has died days after being struck by a car while crossing Veirs Mill Road in Montgomery County, police announced Friday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police identified the victim as Jinhuai Bai, of Rockville.

The backstory:

According to police, 4th District officers responded around 7:56 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, to the area of Veirs Mill Road and Centerhill Street for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Investigators determined Bai was crossing Veirs Mill Road from a bus stop when she was hit by a blue Toyota Corolla traveling westbound.

Bai was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said she died from her injuries on Friday, Nov. 27.

What we know about the driver

Police said the driver of the Toyota Corolla remained at the scene following the collision, and officers detected no signs of impairment.

What's next:

The department's Collision Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation, which detectives noted remains active and could take several weeks to months to complete.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.