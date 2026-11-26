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The Brief D.C. police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Southeast Washington. Investigators say an adult man was found suffering from stab wounds on Nov. 20 in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast, and was taken to a local hospital. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.



D.C. police are asking for the community's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Southeast Washington last week.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Friday, Nov. 20, around 4:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast.

The backstory:

Seventh District officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a stabbing and found an adult man suffering from stab wounds. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing at the scene before DC Fire and EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said a surveillance camera captured images of the suspect, which police have released to the public.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the stabbing is asked not to take action, and instead call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department's tip line at 50411.