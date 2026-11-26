Suspect caught on camera after man stabbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. police are asking for the community's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Southeast Washington last week.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Friday, Nov. 20, around 4:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast.
The backstory:
Seventh District officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a stabbing and found an adult man suffering from stab wounds. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing at the scene before DC Fire and EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators said a surveillance camera captured images of the suspect, which police have released to the public.
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the stabbing is asked not to take action, and instead call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department's tip line at 50411.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.