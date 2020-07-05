Two Washington Nationals players test positive for COVID-19

article

Two Washington Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Major League Baseball's return this summer.

Manager Dave Martinez shared the news with reporters Sunday, and did not disclose which players tested positive.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down Spring Training in March, but play is expected to resume July 23.

All 30 teams reported to training camp at their home stadiums this week, but some players are choosing to opt out of the resumed season over coronavirus concerns.

Those players include Nationals catcher Welington Castillo, pitcher Joe Ross and longtime infielder Ryan Zimmerman.