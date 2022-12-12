Two teens involved in car crash into telephone pole in Montgomery County

article

Two teenagers were involved in a car crash into a telephone pole in Montgomery County on Sunday, and officials say they were likely unrestrained.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Norwood Road near Excalibur Lane in the area of Sandy Spring Friends School around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

A car overturned into a telephone pole, leaving the passengers entrapped.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ PHOTO: MCFRS

Two teenagers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say both were likely unrestrained during the crash.