2 dogs killed in Bethesda house fire

Authorities say two dogs were killed in a Montgomery County house fire that started after cardboard boxes were left on a stovetop.

The fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. Sunday at a home on Chevy Chase Drive and Hillandale Road in Bethesda.

Fire officials say the blaze caused $200,000 in damage and was reported by neighbors who called 911. They say the two pet dogs were likely overcome by smoke from the fire. No other occupants were home at the time.