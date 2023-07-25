Two teens charged as adults after string of DC armed robberies

Police have arrested and charged two teens as adults after multiple armed robberies in D.C.

The suspects involved have been identified as 17-year-old Jahmius Brown and 17-year-old Ricky Bronson.

According to police, the suspects approached the victim's at four different locations on Sunday, July 23, in the First, Third and Fifth Districts, brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.