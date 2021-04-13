Two sisters abducted in Brunswick; Police believe mother took children illegally
FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating two sisters who have been abducted in Brunswick.
5-year-old Jasmine Luna-Sanchez and 3-year-old Leilani Luna-Sanchez are believed to have been taken illegally by their mother, Caisha Renee Luna-Sanchez, out of state.
Missing sisters 5-year-old Jasmine Luna-Sanchez and 3-year-old Leilani Luna-Sanchez are believed to have been abducted by their mother illegally. (Photo: FCSO)
The mother is known to be driving a 2006 silver Chrysler van with Maryland registration 2DA9179. Criminal charges are pending on Caisha in Frederick County.
Jasmine is approximately 4-foot-4 tall and 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Leilani is approximately 3-foot tall and 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what the girls were last wearing.
If you have seen these girls or their mother or have any information that could help, contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case number 21-033261.