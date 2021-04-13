Two sisters abducted in Brunswick; Police believe mother took children illegally

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating two sisters who have been abducted in Brunswick.

5-year-old Jasmine Luna-Sanchez and 3-year-old Leilani Luna-Sanchez are believed to have been taken illegally by their mother, Caisha Renee Luna-Sanchez, out of state.

Missing sisters 5-year-old Jasmine Luna-Sanchez and 3-year-old Leilani Luna-Sanchez are believed to have been abducted by their mother illegally. (Photo: FCSO)

The mother is known to be driving a 2006 silver Chrysler van with Maryland registration 2DA9179. Criminal charges are pending on Caisha in Frederick County.

Jasmine is approximately 4-foot-4 tall and 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Leilani is approximately 3-foot tall and 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what the girls were last wearing.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

If you have seen these girls or their mother or have any information that could help, contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case number 21-033261.