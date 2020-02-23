Two shot Sunday afternoon in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - Two men are in the hospital after a triple shooting Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C.
Police say it happened at Okie and Kendall streets Northeast in the District's Ivy City neighborhood.
The two victims are all conscious and breathing, police say.
Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt:
Police said around 4:30 this afternoon that two people were shot after initially reporting three victims.
