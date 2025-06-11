Two men, 64 and 62, arrested for armed bank robberies in Montgomery County

The Brief Police announced the arrests of two men in connection to armed bank robberies in Kensington. The robberies occurred in February and March. Both suspects are in their sixties.



Police say two men in their sixties are responsible for a string of Montgomery County bank robberies.

What we know:

Alvin Chun, 64, and Ronald Wesley Johnson, 62, are allegedly responsible for at least three robberies, authorities said.

The first robbery occurred on Feb. 1 at the M&T Bank in the 10400 block of Montgomery Avenue. A suspect with a revolver showed the teller a note and got away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to authorities.

The second robbery was less than a week later, on Feb. 7, at the Capital One Bank in the 10700 block of Connecticut Avenue. Again, a suspect is accused of showing a gun, successfully demanding money, and getting away.

The third robbery was March 18. It happened back at the first M&T Bank location on Montgomery Avenue. This time, police said a suspect "directed an employee at gunpoint into the vault room" before removing an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the bank.

Detectives added that Chun and Johnson are also both linked to investigations in other jurisdictions. Both remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for M&T Bank sent FOX 5 a statement, saying:

"We are grateful to law enforcement for their diligent work in protecting our communities. The safety and satisfaction of our colleagues, customers, and community members remains our top priority."

Local perspective:

"This is a very quiet, calm community. It’s not something I would expect, and especially, it sounds like they were at gunpoint. it just sounds more like a movie than real life," said Susan Folsom, who lives near the banks.