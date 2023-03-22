Two special kitties in Virginia need to be adopted together: 'Their imperfections make them perfect'

article

Two cats with special needs in Virginia are looking for a forever home where they can stay together.

Robinson, an almost two-year-old brown tabby , and Milis, a 9-month-old calico, may not be biological siblings, but the two became best friends in their foster home, King Street Cats told Fox News Digital.

King Street Cats is an all-cat, no-kill shelter located in Alexandria, Virginia.

It's run by volunteers.

Robinson and Milis "adore each other and are looking for a home together where their family will understand it is their imperfections that make them perfect," said King Street Cats.

Despite their physical limitations and physical differences, the two cats love to play together and love to snuggle each other, said the shelter.

Milis has had quite the recovery during her time with King Street Cats and is now looking for a home with her best buddy, Robinson. On the right, Milis before medical treatment. On left, Milis today. (King Street Cats)

Milis, whose name means "sweet" in Scots Gaelic, has been quite the fighter throughout her short life.

She was brought to King Street Cats as a 5-week-old kitten on July 10, 2022.

At the time, she weighed just over half a pound, had fleas and was very sick, said the shelter.

Typically, kittens weigh about a pound at 5 weeks, meaning Milis was dangerously underweight, the shelter added.

By October, Milis had grown considerably – weighing over 4 pounds.

She had her teeth removed in January to prevent any additional problems in the future.

After a follow-up visit with her doctor, Milis was given the green light for adoption in late January, noted the shelter.

Robinson has eye issues and a "wonky" leg but will not need surgeries in the future, said King Street Cats. (King Street Cats)

Robinson came to King Street Cats from another shelter after it became clear that his needs were too intense for his first shelter.

At the time, he had a "wonky" leg and obvious eye issues, the shelter noted.

Since his arrival at King Street Cats, Robinson has been diagnosed with a luxating patella (a kneecap issue), in addition to eyelid agenesis (upper eyelid not formed), cataracts and an issue with his retinas.

"While it sounds like an awful lot, it really isn’t," wrote King Street Cats on its Facebook page in March.

Robinson, pictured here, loves to cuddle with people and with his best buddy, Milis. (King Street Cats)

Robinson will not need any surgeries or special care in the future, said the shelter; he was cleared for adoption in early March.

Anyone interested in adopting Milis and Robinson can apply on the King Street Cats website, KingStreetCats.org.

King Street Cats is located at 25 Dove Street in Alexandria, Virginia. Adoptions are currently being done by appointment only, and King Street Cats only adopts out to the metro D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area.

