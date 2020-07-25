Two killed in fiery Prince George's County crash

article

UPDATE (4:52 P.M.): Firefighters corrected their earlier statement Saturday by saying only two people were killed in the crash, not four.

ORIGINAL: Four people are dead after a fiery two-car crash in Prince George's County.

Firefighters say they responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. Saturday at Crain Highway and Croom Station Road near Upper Marlboro.

They found two cars at the scene, including one that was overturned and on fire.

Four people in the fiery car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The person in the other car was unharmed and was taken to a nearby fire station.

Crain Highway has been closed in the area. Police say they are investigating.