Two injured in illegal fireworks explosion in Montgomery County: officials

Two adults were injured after illegal fireworks went off in the garage of a home in a Montgomery County neighborhood, according to officials.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Montgomery County fire officials tweeted about an explosion at a single-family home on Cervantes Ave in Darnestown.

Fire investigators told FOX 5 that they found modified, illegal fireworks that caused the explosion in the garage, blowing off the door damaging parked cars in the driveway causing the structural damage to the house. Two residents, a mother and son, cannot return until it's been fixed. The son is in critical condition.

The bomb squad evacuated people from nearby homes Tuesday, investigated, and gave the all clear Tuesday evening, allowing people to return back to their houses. Officials say two adults were transported to a local hospital with "a variety of traumatic injury."

Fire and explosive investigators are on the scene, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.