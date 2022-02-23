'TWO COOL:' Baby born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. in Virginia hospital

article

A baby was born on 2/22/2022 at 2:22 a.m. at a Virginia hospital, giving the little girl a lucky number for life.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Naydeline was born at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington and the hospital wished her a happy birthday on Twitter.

"This is TWO cool! Sweet Naydeline was born this morning on 2/22/22 at exactly 2:22am," the hospital tweeted. "We know what her lucky number is! Happy Birthday to our TWOrrific VHC baby!"

A North Carolina family also welcomed a baby girl into the world at the exact same time and day. Adding to rarity, she weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, which equals 122 total ounces, and she was born in the hospital’s labor and delivery room No. 2.

READ MORE: Happy Twosday: 2-22-22 marks a palindrome date hundreds of years in the making

Advertisement

The last time a date like this occurred was in 1622 and the next time this will happen will be in 2422.