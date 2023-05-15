Two charged with drug trafficking in South Carolina after cocaine falls out of fake pregnant belly: police

article

Two people were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes in South Carolina after authorities discovered cocaine was hidden inside a fake pregnant belly allegedly worn by one of the suspects.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, its Special Investigation Division and Directed Patrol Unit were conducting "proactive patrol" along Interstate 85 last month when deputies pulled over Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem.

The sheriff's office said deputies became suspicious when Miller and Mitchem gave conflicting information about Mitchem's alleged due date.

When Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more skeptical about her story, she attempted to make a run for it, which resulted in the drugs falling out of the rubber belly.

A South Carolina deputy holds up the fake pregnancy belly allegedly worn by Cemeka Mitchum that was filled with cocaine. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

SOUTH CAROLINA DEPUTIES KILL MAN IN TRAFFIC STOP SHOOTOUT

The sheriff's said on Facebook it collected over 1,500 grams of cocaine during the traffic stop.

Miller and Mitchem are both facing charges for trafficking over 400 grams of cocaine. Jail records show the arrests took place on April 12.

MOTHER OF SOUTH CAROLINA BRIDE KILLED IN WEDDING CRASH LASHES OUT AT ACCUSED DRUNK DRIVER

Both are in the Anderson County Jail with no bond.

If convicted, the duo could face up to 30 years in prison and a $200,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.

Read more from FOX News