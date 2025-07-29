Two charged in Prince William County family abuse case

The Brief Two charged in family abuse case. Victim allegedly assaulted in Bristow, Va. Both held without bond.



A man and woman have been charged in connection with the abuse and neglect of a family member in Prince William County, police said.

Abuse allegations

Detectives arrested Diego Balcazar Tabares, 53, and Evelyn Adriana Trossi-Balcazar, 54, both of Bristow, on July 24.

Balcazar Tabares is accused of grabbing, throwing and striking the victim. He faces two counts each of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault and battery.

Detectives arrested Diego Balcazar Tabares, 53, and Evelyn Adriana Trossi-Balcazar, 54, both of Bristow, on July 24. (Prince William County Police)

Trossi-Balcazar, who was allegedly present during the abuse, is charged with one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult. Police say she failed to report the incident, intervene, or seek medical help.

Suspects held without bond

Both suspects are being held without bond. A court date has not yet been set.