Two arrested after frozen yogurt shop brawl in DC, police say

Two teens have been arrested in connection with a brawl that broke out at a frozen yogurt shop across from the National Zoo over the weekend.

The incident happened at FrozenYo in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW at around 9:17 p.m. Saturday.

On Wednesday, police arrested 19-year-old Emoni Robinson, of Northeast and a 14-year-old girl, of Southeast. Robinson has been charged with Simple Assault and the other teen has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

FOX 5 obtained an exclusive video of the fight from the store's owner earlier this week. Both owners can be seen being hit by some of the people in the mob.

The brawl was just one of the chaotic moments involving large groups of teens reported around Saturday's ZooLights event.

Police say they are still investigating and looking for other teens involved in the brawl.

