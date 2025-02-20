Two arrested after fight, gunfire near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

article

The Brief A 19-year-old and a juvenile were taken into custody after a fight near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School led to gunfire. The school was locked down for hours after officials reviewed a video showing students involved in the altercation. Community members and a PTSA president say MCPS needs to improve its response to off-campus incidents involving students. Authorities confirmed they are not looking for additional suspects, and MCPS declined to release student information due to privacy laws.



A fight that escalated into gunfire near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday led to two arrests and sent the school into lockdown for hours, alarming parents and community members.

Gunfire near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

The backstory:

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at Chase Avenue Park, located several blocks from the high school.

A video circulating on social media shows the altercation beginning in the park before spilling into the street, where gunshots were heard, prompting students to scatter.

Montgomery County Police confirmed that 19-year-old Nicolas Blanco turned himself in and is now facing multiple charges, including weapons violations, assault, and reckless endangerment. An unnamed juvenile has also been charged with firearm-related offenses in connection with the shooting, according to The Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

No injuries were reported.

Following the gunfire, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School was placed on lockdown after school officials reviewed video footage and determined that students from the school were involved. Authorities have not confirmed whether a student had a firearm inside the school prior to the incident.

What they're saying:

Ricky Ribeiro, president of the PTSA at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, expressed concerns over the school district’s response and communication.

"I think most parents believe MCPS should be involved in these incidents. If it involves an MCPS student, whether it happens on or off school grounds, it is an MCPS issue," Ribeiro said.

FOX 5 obtained exclusive footage of police executing a search warrant Wednesday night at The Elm Apartments in Bethesda, located near the high school. However, authorities have not released further details on the investigation.

When asked for an update, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) declined to provide additional information, citing student privacy laws. Police stated that they are not currently searching for additional suspects.