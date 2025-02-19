Shots fired near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School prompts lockdown

article

The Brief A fight near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School led to gunfire Wednesday, prompting a lockdown. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Chase Avenue, involving masked individuals in black. No injuries were reported, and police have not identified any suspects. The school moved to a shelter-in-place status at 1:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.



A brawl near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School led to gunfire Wednesday morning, prompting a lockdown as police responded to the scene.

Shooting near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School under investigation

What we know:

Montgomery County police said the incident happened in the 4700 block of Chase Avenue around 10 a.m. According to Admiral Security Services, multiple individuals dressed in black and wearing masks were involved in the large fight when shots were fired.

No injuries have been reported, and police say there are currently no suspects.

The school transitioned to a shelter in place status around 1:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any details regarding who they believe fired the shots. It's also unclear if any students were involved in the fight.

While detectives were spotted canvassing the neighborhood near Chase Avenue, no weapons or shell casings have been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County police.

This is a developing story. FOX 5 is sending a crew to the scene.