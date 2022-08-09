Twitter users continue to confuse FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy with House GOP leader

Twitter is at it again!

Every so often, Twitter users take aim at FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy when they're actually upset with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

Kevin is so used to it at this point that he tries to have some fun with it, replying to Twitter users who have gotten him mixed up with witty replies and even movie reviews.

Our Kevin has met the lawmaker – who is fully aware of the mix-up and sometimes jumps in to have some fun of his own!

Here are some of Kevin's replies to disgruntled tweets as the House GOP leader made headlines this week:

Just remember -- the next time you're ready to make your bureaucratic feelings known -- @KevinMcCarthyTV is for our movie reviewer extraordinaire and @GOPLeader is for the politician!