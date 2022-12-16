Expand / Collapse search

‘Tukoh Taka’ singer Myriam Fares shares message behind World Cup anthem

Myriam Fares talks to FOX 5 about "Tukoh Taka"

A few weeks ago, FOX 5's Sierra Fox and intern Oscar went around Washington D.C. blasting the official FIFA World Cup song, "Tukoh Taka" - and social media posts about it caught the attention of the talented Lebanese singer, Myriam Fares. She sits down (virtually) with Sierra to talk about her reaction to the viral video; what "Tukoh Taka" means and more!

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - FOX 5’s reporting on the FIFA World Cup official fan song, "Tukoh Taka," caught the attention of one of the artists on the track, Myriam Fares. 

Fares, 39, is a talented Lebanese singer and entertainer. 

She responded to FOX 5’s Sierra Fox on Twitter after seeing us grab a speaker and blast the high-energy, fun anthem at Ben’s Chili Bowl and the White House in Washington, D.C.

When we asked Fares about her initial reaction to our video she said, "You surprised me!"

The songstress said she was extremely astounded and happy when she learned she would be collaborating with Nicki Minaj and Maluma to do the first FIFA World Cup official fan song in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

"I composed the Arab parts myself and I went further, and I did the choreography myself as well in the music video. It means a lot to me," Fares said. 

The tune is all about celebrating diversity, bringing people together from all different cultures and backgrounds, and promoting peace.

Fares added that the meaning behind her specific lyrics, "Let’s get together" was her way of saying, "I’m inviting the whole world to come sing with me." 

"Salam – it’s hello and at the same time, it means at peace. That we need in the Arab countries and especially in my country," Fares said. 

Check out the video that grabbed Myriam Fares' attention below: 

DC reacts to the official 2022 FIFA World Cup song

FOX 5's Sierra Fox hit the streets of D.C. to get reactions to the latest World Cup song.