‘Tukoh Taka’ singer Myriam Fares shares message behind World Cup anthem

FOX 5’s reporting on the FIFA World Cup official fan song, "Tukoh Taka," caught the attention of one of the artists on the track, Myriam Fares.

Fares, 39, is a talented Lebanese singer and entertainer.

She responded to FOX 5’s Sierra Fox on Twitter after seeing us grab a speaker and blast the high-energy, fun anthem at Ben’s Chili Bowl and the White House in Washington, D.C.

When we asked Fares about her initial reaction to our video she said, "You surprised me!"

The songstress said she was extremely astounded and happy when she learned she would be collaborating with Nicki Minaj and Maluma to do the first FIFA World Cup official fan song in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

"I composed the Arab parts myself and I went further, and I did the choreography myself as well in the music video. It means a lot to me," Fares said.

The tune is all about celebrating diversity, bringing people together from all different cultures and backgrounds, and promoting peace.

Fares added that the meaning behind her specific lyrics, "Let’s get together" was her way of saying, "I’m inviting the whole world to come sing with me."

"Salam – it’s hello and at the same time, it means at peace. That we need in the Arab countries and especially in my country," Fares said.

Check out the video that grabbed Myriam Fares' attention below: