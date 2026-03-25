TSA wait times: How to check security delays at DCA, BWI and Dulles

As long lines continue to snarl security checkpoints at U.S. airports amid ongoing staffing shortages, travelers can monitor estimated wait times online before heading out.

The MyTSA app provides passengers with access to frequently requested security information, including a searchable list of items allowed in checked and carry‑on bags and real‑time estimates for checkpoint delays.

DCA, BWI & IAD TSA wait times

In the Washington region, travelers can check projected wait times at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Reagan National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

The app does include a caveat: a banner warns that "due to the lapse in federal funding, this website will not be actively managed," though wait times still appear to be updating automatically.

By Wednesday afternoon, TSA wait times at DCA, BWI and Dulles were listed at 0–15 minutes.

The backstory:

Travel disruptions grew Tuesday as senators worked to salvage a proposal to end the Homeland Security shutdown by restoring funding for most of the department, including TSA workers who have been reporting to duty without pay, while excluding immigration operations at the center of the standoff.

Some airports nationwide have warned travelers to arrive hours early as security lines grow.

Routine DHS funding has been halted since mid‑February, just as the spring travel season ramps up.

Nearly 11% of TSA employees scheduled to work Monday, more than 3,200, did not report, and at least 458 have quit since the shutdown began, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

MyTSA App | What you need to know:

The MyTSA app provides airline passengers with 24/7 access to the most frequently requested airport security information on any mobile device. Save time and money with our helpful tips for preparing for security, including a searchable database of items that can and can’t go in checked or carry-on bags. You can find the app online.

With "MyTSA", you can:

Quickly search which items you can bring with you through the checkpoint onto the airplane.

Check the delay information at your favorite airports nationwide.

Check how busy the airport is likely to be on your specific day and time of travel based on historical data.

Consult the TSA Guide on how to prepare for and get through the security checkpoint quickly.

Discover which airports and airlines support TSA PreCheck®, and learn how to sign-up.

Request live assistance from TSA through the AskTSA social media integration.