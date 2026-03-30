TSA wait times improving across DC area airports, but delays still possible as pay resumes

The Brief TSA wait times improved Monday, though delays may still occur. BWI had major weekend backups but was running smoothly Monday. Travelers are urged to arrive three hours early.



Transportation Security Administration wait times improved Monday at airports across the Washington, D.C. region, though officials warned delays could continue until workers receive their pay.

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What we know:

Monday marked the first day TSA agents expected to be paid after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday.

At Baltimore-Washington International Airport, which saw some of the region’s longest lines over the weekend, FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reported that an ICE officer was stationed ready to assist if needed, though operations were running smoothly despite heavier spring break traffic.

In the executive order, the White House warned that longer wait times and declining morale among unpaid TSA staff "unacceptably heighten the risk of security vulnerabilities within our domestic travel system."

READ MORE: BWI wait times improve as TSA agents prepare for first paycheck during shutdown

BWI experienced some of the worst backups Saturday, with lines stretching outside the terminal for nearly four hours and some travelers missing flights. Airport officials say delays will depend largely on how many TSA agents report for duty and how many checkpoints can remain open.

While bottlenecks eased Monday, travelers expressed concern about more gridlock in the days ahead. White House border czar Tom Homan said Sunday that ICE agents will continue assisting at airports as needed until operations return to full staffing.

BWI currently has all checkpoints open but is still advising passengers to arrive at least three hours before departure.

RELATED: Airport lines remain long despite Trump authorizing payments for TSA

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Despite heavier spring break traffic, TSA operations ran smoothly at Baltimore-Washington International Airport with an ICE officer on standby on Monday, March 30, 2026.