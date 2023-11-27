TSA releases 2024 Canine Calendar

article

The Transportation Security Authority released its 2024 Canine Calendar Monday.

Fifteen canines and their handlers from LaGuardia to LAX are featured this year. The cover boasts Dina , a 3-year-old passenger screening canine who was voted "TSA’s 2023 Cutest Canine."

The calendar explains what each dog likes to do in his or her spare time. It also lists each featured canine’s birthday alongside national holidays.

A downloadable PDF of the calendar is available here .

Over 1,000 explosive detection canines work in airports around the country, according to TSA. The pups spend about four months training to detect explosive odors. Plus, TSA recently started an adoption program for dogs who don’t quite meet the agency’s standards.

