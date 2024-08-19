Trump's Vance pick a missed opportunity, Scaramucci says

In a dynamic conversation on "The Final 5," Jim Lokay sat down with Anthony Scaramucci to discuss the 2024 election and the political maneuvering within both the Trump and Harris campaigns.

Scaramucci, known for his outspoken views, didn’t hold back when analyzing Trump’s recent decisions, including his choice of J.D. Vance as a running mate.

"You had said on the podcast ["The Rest Is Politics US," hosted by Scaramucci and British journalist Katty Kay"] that when he used that term disunifying, he missed an opportunity by not calling in Nikki Haley to join him on the ticket. Instead, he went with J.D. Vance. You said it was a terrible choice," Lokay noted.

Scaramucci agreed, elaborating, "Well, he had three big opportunities. Opportunity number one—God forbid!—thank goodness he was safe after the failed assassination attempt. But opportunity number one would have been to get to the podium and say, ‘Listen, for whatever's happened in our country, and maybe I have done some of it myself, we gotta tone down the rhetoric.’ If he did that, it would have been very healing and very unifying."

He further explained that Trump’s decision to go with Vance over Haley was driven by personal grievances and his need for control.

"He didn’t want to do that because she railed on him during the campaign. He didn't like that, and didn’t want her getting much credit because he’s a total narcissist. He needs to get full credit," Scaramucci added. "Vance looked like the right choice because Vance could sit in the back of the bus. He could drive the bus, take all the credit for the campaign and for the election."

Scaramucci also highlighted the challenges Vance has posed for Trump. "He didn’t anticipate that Vance was gonna have this high of a negative approval rating… Vance has actually hurt him on the margin. He’s upset about that, and he’s thinking about how to get rid of Vance."

The former White House communications director – for all of 11 days – has been vocal in supporting Trump's 2024 opponents, first donating $30,000 to President Joe Biden's campaign, and promising to back Vice President Kamala Harris' effort as well.

When the conversation shifted to the Harris campaign, Lokay asked about Tim Walz, Harris’s running mate, and whether his lack of financial investments would be a disadvantage in an election focused on the economy.

Scaramucci dismissed the concern, saying, "I don’t think so. He’s a teacher… I don’t think it really hurts him. I think the misstatements he said about his military service hurt him on the margin, but I don’t really think that matters."

Scaramucci praised Walz for his alignment with Harris’s campaign, stating, "I think he was a great pick for her because he’s willing to take a back seat to her. He’s a good cheerleader. He has a Midwestern value set, which I think will play well in those Rust Belt states."

In a stark comparison, Scaramucci closed by contrasting the choices facing voters in 2024: "Are we going back to 1947, or are we in 2024 advancing the nation? That’s the choice… If the American people want [Trump’s approach], they’ll get that. And of course, if they don’t, Trump will say the election was rigged."



