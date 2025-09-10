Trump’s crime emergency order in DC expires, but debate over control continues

The Brief Trump’s emergency crime order in DC has expired. Federal law enforcement surge will remain in place. Congress weighs bills that could reshape DC law and leadership.



President Trump’s emergency crime order for the District of Columbia has officially expired, but there may be big changes to D.C laws if Republicans in Congress get their way.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the federal surge of law enforcement officers, including agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF, and other agencies, began August 7 and will remain in place. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision to continue joint crime-fighting operations is credited with convincing Congress not to extend federal control over the D.C. Police Department.

Congress eyes new laws

Still, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are weighing 14 bills that could reshape D.C. law. Proposals include reinstating cash bail, expanding pre-trial detention and minimum sentences, allowing 14-year-olds to be charged as adults, repealing the city’s 2022 policing reform act, and giving the president sole authority to appoint D.C. judges and the city’s attorney general.

"We've seen and identified many flaws with D.C. ordinances. You know, when people complain about the revolving door of crime. Why is it that some young kid can come and commit a carjacking at gunpoint and walk free the next day? It's because that's what the ordinances in D.C. allow. They actually allow soft-on-crime measures. So, we're reversing that," said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

"All of them would be an affront to home rule. We believe that our laws affecting the District should be made by the District," Bowser said.

National Guard troops will remain in the city through November 30. Meanwhile, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb has filed a lawsuit challenging the use of the Guard for domestic law enforcement. One of the bills under consideration would eliminate his elected position and replace it with a presidential appointee.

Congressional Democrats say that they will be there during all these hearings to try to continue to fight to preserve D.C.’s home rule.