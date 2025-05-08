Trump withdraws Ed Martin nomination for DC US Attorney

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is withdrawing the nomination of conservative activist Ed Martin Jr. for U.S. attorney in the nation's capital.

The decision follows opposition from a key Republican senator who cited Martin’s defense of Jan. 6 rioters as a reason for withholding support.

Martin, a longtime political operative, was nominated to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., but his stance on the Capitol attack drew criticism.

The White House has not yet commented on the next steps in filling the position.

"We have somebody else that will be great," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the status of Martin's confirmation according to the Associated Press. He said it was disappointing, but "that's the way it works sometime."