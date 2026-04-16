Trump White House Ballroom: Judge who halted construction allows national security work to continue

A federal judge who halted construction of President Donald Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom clarified Thursday that the administration may continue below‑ground work tied to national security at the site.

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What we know:

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon issued the updated ruling several days after an appeals court directed him to reconsider the national security implications of stopping construction.

Government lawyers argued the project includes critical security features designed to guard against threats such as drones, ballistic missiles and biohazards.

Leon had previously barred work from moving forward without congressional approval but suspended enforcement of that order for two weeks. The appeals court extended the stay until Friday.

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In his clarification, Leon said only above‑ground construction of the ballroom must stop, except for work needed to cover or secure the area.

He said the administration may continue excavations and construction of bunkers, military installations and medical facilities beneath the ballroom.

"Defendants argue that the entire ballroom construction project, from tip to tail, falls within the safety-and-security exception and therefore may proceed unabated," the judge wrote. "That is neither a reasonable nor a correct reading of my Order!"

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Rendering of the new White House ballroom shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social on March 5, 2026. (Donald J. Trump / @realDonaldTrump)