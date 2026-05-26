The Brief A fire began in a garage and ignited a gas supply line, officials say. The blaze spread to neighboring houses and displaced eight people and four pets. Nearly 70 firefighters controlled the two‑alarm fire, and the cause remains under investigation.



A fire that began in the garage of a Washington County home early Tuesday ignited a gas supply line and spread to neighboring houses, displacing eight people and four pets, officials say.

What we know:

The blaze was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Tiger Lane in Boonsboro and quickly spread to two‑alarms.

Officials estimate the damage at about $1.3 million. Nearly 70 firefighters brought the fire under control in about an hour. No injuries were reported, and smoke alarms were present in the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Washington County house fire ignites gas line, displaces 8, officials say (Washington County Fire)