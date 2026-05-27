Great American State Fair: Guests, speakers, performers revealed for DC celebration

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The Brief Freedom 250 has announced the initial entertainment lineup for the Great American State Fair. The massive event will feature concerts from artists like Martina McBride, Vanilla Ice, and Flo Rida, alongside extensive military demonstrations. Additional participants, performances, activations and pavilion details will be announced in the coming weeks.



Whether you want to catch a free Flo Rida concert, ride a 110-foot Ferris wheel, or explore the future of artificial intelligence, the National Mall will be the place to be this summer.

What we know:

Freedom 250 has just unveiled the initial roster of artists, speakers and exhibits for the Great American State Fair, a free, 16-day celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary running from June 25 through July 10.

Music performances

Martina McBride: June 25

C+C Music Factory: June 26

Vanilla Ice: June 26

Milli Vanilli: June 26

Young MC: June 26

The Commodores: June 27

Morris Day and The Time: June 27

Flo Rida: July 2

Bret Michaels: July 3

Military performances and demonstrations

U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps / Military District of Washington U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps

Army Downrange Rock / Military District of Washington Army Downrange Rock

Airmen of Note Jazz Ensemble / Military District of Washington Air Force Airmen of Note Jazz

Commanders-in-Chief's Guard / Military District of Washington Commanders-in-Chief's Guard

U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps

Military District of Washington Air Force Max Impact

Military District of Washington MCCS Latin Jazz

Military District of Washington Air Force Singing Sergeants

Military District of Washington U.S. Coast Guard Brass Group

Military District of Washington U.S. Marine Corps Free Country

Military District of Washington Fife and Drums

Military District of Washington Commanders Color Guard

Military District of Washington Drill Team Spectacular

Military District of Washington U.S. Navy Jazz

Military District of Washington Current Country

The fair will also include special appearances and programming by representatives of the National Medal of Honor Museum, nationally recognized health and wellness leaders and some of America’s top innovators.

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What's next:

Event organizers say additional participants, performances, activations and pavilion details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Great American State Fair

The backstory:

The Great American State Fair will run from June 25 through July 10, spanning from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument.

The 16-day fair will feature a 110-foot Ferris wheel, newly refurbished Smithsonian National Carousel, hands-on activations, live music and screenings of National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets. All 56 U.S. states and territories were also extended an invitation to host their own experiences, according to FOX News.

Each day of the fair will feature its own theme:

Thursday, June 25: The American Canon: Opening Day

Friday, June 26: Land & Prosperity

Saturday, June 27: The American Canvas

Sunday, June 28: Military & Veterans Appreciation Day

Monday, June 29: Everyday Health and Well-Being | Make America Healthy Again Monday

Tuesday, June 30: Future of America | Innovation, Technology & Progress

Wednesday, July 1: Faith, Values, and Inspiration

Thursday, July 2: Horsepower of America

Friday, July 3: Wings of Freedom

Saturday, July 4: Independence Day Celebration

Sunday, July 5: Heritage & Legacy

Monday, July 6: Longevity, Innovation & the Future of Health | MAHA Monday

Tuesday, July 7: Future of America | Education and Opportunity

Wednesday, July 8: Family Life and Community Support

Thursday, July 9: Engines of Enterprise

Friday, July 10: The Next 250 | Innovation

Admission is free, but event organizers say advance registration is encouraged. For a full list of the daily theme, check out the Freedom250 website.