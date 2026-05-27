Great American State Fair: Guests, speakers, performers revealed for DC celebration
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Whether you want to catch a free Flo Rida concert, ride a 110-foot Ferris wheel, or explore the future of artificial intelligence, the National Mall will be the place to be this summer.
What we know:
Freedom 250 has just unveiled the initial roster of artists, speakers and exhibits for the Great American State Fair, a free, 16-day celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary running from June 25 through July 10.
Music performances
- Martina McBride: June 25
- C+C Music Factory: June 26
- Vanilla Ice: June 26
- Milli Vanilli: June 26
- Young MC: June 26
- The Commodores: June 27
- Morris Day and The Time: June 27
- Flo Rida: July 2
- Bret Michaels: July 3
Military performances and demonstrations
- U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps / Military District of Washington U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps
- Army Downrange Rock / Military District of Washington Army Downrange Rock
- Airmen of Note Jazz Ensemble / Military District of Washington Air Force Airmen of Note Jazz
- Commanders-in-Chief's Guard / Military District of Washington Commanders-in-Chief's Guard
- U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps
- Military District of Washington Air Force Max Impact
- Military District of Washington MCCS Latin Jazz
- Military District of Washington Air Force Singing Sergeants
- Military District of Washington U.S. Coast Guard Brass Group
- Military District of Washington U.S. Marine Corps Free Country
- Military District of Washington Fife and Drums
- Military District of Washington Commanders Color Guard
- Military District of Washington Drill Team Spectacular
- Military District of Washington U.S. Navy Jazz
- Military District of Washington Current Country
The fair will also include special appearances and programming by representatives of the National Medal of Honor Museum, nationally recognized health and wellness leaders and some of America’s top innovators.
What's next:
Event organizers say additional participants, performances, activations and pavilion details will be announced in the coming weeks.
Great American State Fair
The backstory:
The Great American State Fair will run from June 25 through July 10, spanning from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument.
The 16-day fair will feature a 110-foot Ferris wheel, newly refurbished Smithsonian National Carousel, hands-on activations, live music and screenings of National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets. All 56 U.S. states and territories were also extended an invitation to host their own experiences, according to FOX News.
Each day of the fair will feature its own theme:
- Thursday, June 25: The American Canon: Opening Day
- Friday, June 26: Land & Prosperity
- Saturday, June 27: The American Canvas
- Sunday, June 28: Military & Veterans Appreciation Day
- Monday, June 29: Everyday Health and Well-Being | Make America Healthy Again Monday
- Tuesday, June 30: Future of America | Innovation, Technology & Progress
- Wednesday, July 1: Faith, Values, and Inspiration
- Thursday, July 2: Horsepower of America
- Friday, July 3: Wings of Freedom
- Saturday, July 4: Independence Day Celebration
- Sunday, July 5: Heritage & Legacy
- Monday, July 6: Longevity, Innovation & the Future of Health | MAHA Monday
- Tuesday, July 7: Future of America | Education and Opportunity
- Wednesday, July 8: Family Life and Community Support
- Thursday, July 9: Engines of Enterprise
- Friday, July 10: The Next 250 | Innovation
Admission is free, but event organizers say advance registration is encouraged. For a full list of the daily theme, check out the Freedom250 website.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Freedom250.